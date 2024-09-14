Kokoska 9th Inning Homer Leads Yard Goats to Victory

September 14, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron, OH - Zach Kokoska cranked a go-ahead two-run home run in the ninth inning leading the Hartford Yard Goats to a 5-2 come from behind win against the Akron RubberDucks on Saturday night at Canal Park in Ohio. Kokoska smashed his Eastern League leading 20th homer into the right field bullpen helping the Yard Goats beat the Cleveland Guardians affiliate for the second straight game. Connor Van Scoyoc went five innings and allowed just one run on one hit with five strikeouts and relievers Carson Skipper, Colin Baumgarter, Juan Mejia, and Zach Agnos combined for four scoreless frames.

Akron scored the first run of the game in the second inning off Hartford starter Connor Van Scoyoc. Kahlil Watson led off the inning with a double and later scored on an infield grounder, giving the RubberDucks the early lead. Van Scoyoc pitched well and retired 10 of the first 11 batters, while allowing one run on one hit in five innings of work.

The Yard Goats tied the game with a run in the fifth inning off Akron starting pitcher Trenton Denholm. Bladimir Restituyo began the inning with a double and Zach Kokoska followed with a ground rule double to right field, scoring Restituyo and tying the game at 1-1.

The RubberDucks took a 2-1 lead in the sixth inning with a run on three straight hits off reliever Carson Skipper. Watson's RBI double brought home Kody Huff and it was 2-1 Akron. Skipper then struck out the final two batters to end the inning.

The Yard Goats tied the game in the eighth inning on an error. With runners at first and second base and two outs, first baseman CJ Kayfuss dropped a popup hit by Warming Bernabel allowing Juan Guerrero to score and tie the game at 2-2.

Hartford took a 4-2 lead in the ninth inning as Zach Kokoska smashed a two-run homer off reliever Jack Leftwich. Warming Bernabel led off the ninth inning with a bunt single. The Yard Goats added a run on Adael Amador's RBI double, scoring Roniaker Palma to make it 5-2.

The Yard Goats conclude a six-game series against the RubberDucks and play their regular season finale at Canal Park in Ohio on Sunday night at 6:05 PM. LHP Mason Green will start for the Yard Goats and RHP Tommy Mace will start for the RubberDucks. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy app and milb.tv.

Final: Hartford 5, Akron 2

WP: Juan Mejia (4-4)

LP: Jack Leftwich (4-7)

S: Zach Agnos (7)

Time: 2:31

Eastern League Stories from September 14, 2024

