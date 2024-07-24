Beavers' Two Homers Lift Baysox to Wednesday Win

July 24, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Bowie Baysox News Release







AKRON, OH. - The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, hit three home runs en route to a 4-2 win over the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, from Canal Park on Wednesday night.

Dylan Beavers recorded his first multi-homer game of his professional career with a pair of homers and three RBI in the victory.

After a first inning solo homer by Akron's (15-8, 52-40) Alexfri Planez, Beavers teed off against RubberDucks starting right-hander Tommy Mace (L, 7-4) in the third inning with a two-run shot to give the Baysox a 2-1 lead.

In the fifth, Beavers homered again off Mace, a solo shot to right-field to double the Baysox lead to 3-1. It's the first time Beavers has homered since June 15 at Harrisburg, who now has 11 homers on the season.

Bowie (11-12, 43-48) starting right-hander Seth Johnson settled down after giving up the first inning solo homer. The Orioles No. 9 prospect went four innings on the night and allowed three hits over one walk and two strikeouts in a no decision. Johnson lowered his season ERA to 2.63 through 65 innings thrown.

In his first game back after a brief three-game stint in Triple-A Norfolk, Anthony Servideo extended Bowie's lead to three with a solo shot in the sixth, his fifth home run of the year.

Right-handed relievers Houston Roth (W, 2-1) and Levi Stoudt pitched two innings each and struck out three batters each between the fifth inning to the eighth inning.

In the ninth, Keagan Gillies (S, 5) walked a pair of batters to bring up the tying run in Milan Tolentino. With two outs, Tolentino singled in a run to left-center but was thrown out at second by Jud Fabian after trying to stretch the hit into double, which ended the game.

The Baysox collected six hits on the night which all went for extra bases. Through two games in this series, Bowie has 13 extra base hits.

The Baysox continue their six-game road trip against the RubberDucks tomorrow night at 6:35 pm. RHP Peter Van Loon (0-0, 0.00 ERA) is scheduled to start for Bowie against RHP Austin Peterson (3-1, 2.31 ERA) for Akron.

The next Baysox homestand is scheduled for Tuesday, July 30 - Sunday, August 4 against the Somerset Patriots, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees.

Promotions for Tuesday include Military Appreciation Night with a half-price box seat ticket to those who show proof of military service. Wednesday is Summer Camp Day with first pitch scheduled for 12:05 pm. Thursday is Baysox Live Happy Hour with live music performed by Dustin Yates and beer specials from 5:00 - 6:30 pm, presented by Bud Light. Friday is the 25th Annual Navy Night featuring the United Stats Naval Academy Class of 2028, presented by the Navy Federal Credit Union, along with postgame fireworks. Saturday is Baytober Craft Beer Fest with a special beer stein and craft beer package for those who purchase a special ticket. Sunday is Area 51 Day and a Gunnar Henderson Bobblehead Giveaway to the first 750 fans ages 13+ along with Sunday Family Fun Day pregame catch in the outfield, player autographs, and all fans run the bases postgame, presented by KidStrong!

Ticket plans, group offers, and single game tickets are on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call 301-805-6000, or visit us online at Baysox.com. Stay up to date with the latest team news and promotional info by following the Baysox on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

