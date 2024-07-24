Senators Downed by Yard Goats, 7-1
July 24, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Harrisburg Senators fell to the Hartford Yard Goats 7-1 Wednesday night at Dunkin' Park in Hartford. Hartford jumped on top early with five runs in the bottom of the 1st inning and didn't look back. The Senators scored their lone run in the top of the 1st, while Hartford tacked on single runs in the 3rd and 5th innings to build their 7-1 lead.
THE BIG PLAY
With two outs in the bottom of the 1st inning, Zach Kokoska hit a two-run double to put Hartford on top 2-1 and spark a five-run outburst.
FILIBUSTERS
With a scoreless outing in the 6th inning, Daison Acosta has not allowed an earned run in his last seven innings pitched... Andrew Pinckney drove in the Sens' lone run on an RBI groundout... Jeremy De La Rosa and Daylen Lile each recorded two hits... Todd Peterson did not allow a hit in 1.1 innings in relief... The Senators were outhit 11-4 and went 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position... Hartford scored all five of their 1st-inning runs with two outs.
ON THE DOCKET
The Senators and Hartford Yard Goats play game three of their six-game series at 7:10 Thursday at Dunkin' Park in Hartford. The game can be heard on 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM, Sports Radio Harrisburg, beginning at 6:55 p.m.
