Stuart Shines, Offense Explodes Late to Lead Binghamton to Victory in Richmond

July 24, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (13-9, 48-41), led by an offensive explosion and a strong start from Tyler Stuart, defeated the Richmond Flying Squirrels, 9-4, at The Diamond on Wednesday afternoon.

Stuart (3-7) earned the win, after he allowed just one run over six innings with five strikeouts, while issuing just four hits and one walk. Stuart retired 11-straight batters at one point in the start.

Over Stuart's last six starts, dating back to June 18, he is 2-2 with a 1.97 ERA and a 32-to-4 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He has allowed two earned runs or fewer in each start and has gone 5+ innings in four starts in that span.

Binghamton's offense exploded for nine runs, including three homers in the game and eight runs across the final three innings. Jeremiah Jackson started the scoring with a solo home run in the second inning against John Michael Bertrand (6-5). Jackson and Ryan Clifford are tied for the team lead with 13 home runs.

With the game tied 1-1 in the seventh inning, Kevin Parada hit a double and Drake Osborn belted a go-ahead two-run home run that put Binghamton up 3-1 against Bertrand.

In the eighth inning, Clifford and Parada walked before Rowdey Jordan hit a three-run home run from the right side against right-hander Will Bednar, his college teammate at Mississippi State. Jordan's eighth homer of the year put Binghamton up 6-1.

Richmond (9-14, 43-49) tied the game in the fifth on a sacrifice fly from Turner Hill. The Squirrels then scored three runs in the eighth, which were all unearned against Paul Gervase. Victor Bericoto hit an RBI single and Will Willson hit a two-run single that cut Binghamton's lead to 6-4.

In the ninth inning, Binghamton extended its lead with another three-run frame. Clifford drew a bases-loaded RBI walk and Jackson followed with a two-run single that put the Ponies up 9-4. Cameron Foster pitched a scoreless ninth to cement the win for Binghamton.

The Rumble Ponies continue their six-game series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels (Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants) on Thursday at The Diamond. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Jackson went 2-for-5 with three runs batted in, which marked his 15th multi-hit game and ninth multi-RBI game this season...Jordan drove in three runs, which marked his team-leading 10th multi-RBI game...Jordan has driven in a team-high 40 runs this season...Osborn went 2-for-4 with two runs batted in and his second home run of the season, which marked his sixth multi-hit game and fifth multi-RBI game of the year...Parada went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, which marked his 16th multi-hit game of the season and fifth over his last eight games...Parada extended his on-base streak to 18 games...Cam Robinson pitched a scoreless seventh in relief...Robinson, Gervase, and Foster combined to allow three runs, but zero earned runs, over three innings out of the bullpen.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.