Eight Late Runs Hand Richmond 9-4 Loss to Binghamton

July 24, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels allowed eight runs in the final three innings and lost to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, 9-4, on Wednesday afternoon at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (43-49, 9-14) issued six walks across the last two innings and the Rumble Ponies (48-41, 13-9) clubbed three homers in the game.

Jeremiah Jackson gave Binghamton a 1-0 lead in the top of the second with a solo homer, his 13th of the year, tying the team lead.

Binghamton starter Tyler Stuart (Win, 3-7) allowed just one baserunner through the first four innings. In the bottom of the fifth, Will Wilson led off with a double, moved to third on a groundout by Andy Thomas and scored on a sacrifice fly by Turner Hill to tie the game, 1-1.

The Rumble Ponies took a 3-1 lead with a two-run homer by Drake Osborn in the top of the seventh against Flying Squirrels starter John Michael Bertrand (Loss, 6-5).

Bertrand worked 6.2 innings and allowed three runs with no walks and six strikeouts.

Binghamton padded the lead to 6-1 with a three-run homer by Rowdey Jordan in the top of the eighth inning against his former college teammate Will Bednar.

In the bottom of the eighth, Victor Bericoto hit an RBI single and Wilson brought in two runs with a single to close the score to 6-4. Reliever Paul Gervase stranded runners at second and third to close the inning.

A bases-loaded walk by Ryan Clifford and a two-run single by Jackson opened a 9-4 lead for Binghamton in the top of the ninth.

The Flying Squirrels and Rumble Ponies continue the series on Thursday night at The Diamond. Right-hander Wil Jensen (3-4, 3.42) will start for Richmond countered by Binghamton right-hander Joander Suarez (4-5, 4.85). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

