July 24, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

July 24, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







PATRIOTS POWER PAST PORTLAND The Portland Sea Dogs fell 7-5 to the Somerset Patriots on Tuesday night. Portland took a 3-0 lead in the top of the second after back-to-back doubles. A two- run double from Anthony (16) would put Portland on the board before a double from Campbell (13) would drive in Anthony. Somerset scored a pair in the bottom of the third inning after an RBI triple from Alexander Vargas along with an RBI single from Spencer Jones. In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Patriots tied the game with an RBI single from Grant Richardson before taking the 4-3 lead after Anthony Seigler grounded into a force out to score the leading run. Alex Binelas tied the game yet again after an RBI single to score Kyle Teel in the top of the fifth inning. Richardson ripped a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning to give the Patriots a 6-4 lead. Binelas continued the momentum with an RBI double (9) in the top of the seventh inning to inch back. A solo homer from Spencer Jones in the bottom of the inning extended a two-run Somerset lead and sealed the deal, 7-5.

SEA DOG STREAKS Kristian Campbell enters today riding a 13-game hit streak which currently represents the longest active streak in the Eastern League. Across the last 13 games, Campbell has gone 18-49 (.367) with 11 runs scored, seven doubles, eight RBI, eight walks, seven strikeouts, and three stolen bases while notching a .475 OBP. Roman Anthony enters today riding a six-game hit streak where he has gone 7-27 (.259) with four runs scored, one double, one triple, one homer, four RBI, and three stolen bases. Karson Simas completes the hit streaks with a four-game streak of his own. In that span, Simas has gone 4-13 (.308) with one run scored, two doubles, three RBI, and three stolen bases. Phillip Sikes also sports an 11-game on base streak that dates back to July 3rd. Sikes has a .413 OBP with nine walks and three stolen bags in that span.

NEW PITCHERS IN PORTLAND RHP David Sandlin and LHP Connelly Early were promoted to Portland from High-A Greenville prior to the series opener with the Patriots. Sandlin made 10 starts for the Drive prior to his promotion where tallied a 5.12 ERA and struck out 50 over a combined 31.2 innings. Sandlin was aqquired from the Kansas City Royals on February 17, 2024 in exchange for RHP John Schreiber. Sandlin was originally selected by KC in the 11th round of the 2022 First-Year Player Draft. At the time of being traded to Boston, was ranked by Baseball America as the Royals' No. 20 prospect. LHP Connelly Early made 15 starts for the Drive prior to his promotion where he notched a 3.72 ERA. Early allowed just 24 walks while striking out 90 across 67.2 innings this season. Early was drafted by Boston in the fifth round of the 2023 Draft out of University of Virginia. Prior to UVA, Early attended Army West Point (2020-21). Early and Kyle Teel reunite after being battery mates in the 2022-2023 season at UVA.

SUMMARIZING SOMERSET This week will mark the second of three total series against the Patriots this season. Portland last faced Somerset May 14th-19th where they split a six-game series with the Patriots. Portland will welcome Somerset for the final series and lone home series August 20th-26th.

THIS DAY IS SEA DOGS HISTORY July 24, 2015 - Portland scored 10 runs over innings 2-4, smacking out 21 hits in a 10-5 win over New Hampshire...Oscar Tejeda went 4-for-4, 2 RBI and reached base five times...David Chester finished 3-for-5, 3 RBI.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Wikelman Gonzalez will have the start in game two of the series in what will be his 13th start and 16th appearance this season. Gonzalez last pitched on July 12th in Hartford where he tossed 3.0 scoreless innings to start in a no decision. Gonzalez struck out two and did not allow a walk. Has faced Somerset once this season on May 16th at TD Bank Ballpark where he earned the winning decision after pitching 5.0 innings allowing one run on two hits while walking three and striking out six. He held Somerset to a .118 average and 1.80 ERA against him which is the lowest of a Sea Dogs starter this season.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 24, 2024

July 24, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.