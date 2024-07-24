Yard Goats Surge Early In 7-1 Win Over Harrisburg

Hartford, CT- A five-run first inning gave the Yard Goats an early lead that they would not relinquish en route to a 7-1 victory over the Harrisburg Senators on Wednesday night at Dunkin' Park. In his Yard Goats debut, Chase Dollander gave up one run across four innings of work and picked up five strikeouts. The Tennessee product is the number one ranked Colorado Rockies prospect and the ninth overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. Nic Kent went 2-3 with a walk and two RBI. Zach Kokoska hit a two-run double in the first inning. Kokoska now has six RBI over his last two contests. Reliever Carson Skipper earned his first win of the season as he pitched two scoreless innings and had two strikeouts. The Yard Goats have now won their last three games.

The Senators took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on an RBI groundout by Andrew Pinckney.

The Yard Goats responded in the bottom half of the first inning as with runners on second and third base with two outs Kokoska hit a two-run double to right field to make the score 2-1. After Senators starter Michael Cuevas hit both Braxton Fulford and Braiden Ward with pitches Bladimir Restituyo hit an RBI single to make it a 3-1 ball game. Nic Kent then hit a single into left field to drive home Fulford and Ward and give Hartford a 5-1 lead.

In the bottom of the third inning, the Yard Goats loaded the bases and Adael Amador hit an RBI fielder's choice to make it a 6-1 ballgame.

The Yard Goats tacked on a run in the bottom of the fifth inning as a sacrifice fly by Restituyo made the score 7-1.

Hartford threatened in the bottom of the sixth as Amador led off with a single and Sterlin Thompson followed with a double to put runners on second and third base with no outs. Senators' reliever Daison Acosta then recorded three straight outs to escape the inning unscathed.

The Yard Goats will continue their series against the Washington Nationals Affiliate, the Harrisburg Senators on Thursday, July 25th (7:10 p.m.), at Dunkin' Park. RHP Mason Albright will start for the Yard Goats. RHP Chase Solesky will start for the Senators. The game will be live streamed on MiLB.tv and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

