Patriots Edge Fightin Phils, 5-4

July 3, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots' Anthony Seigler on game night

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots' Anthony Seigler on game night(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots defeated the Reading Fightin Phils 5-4 in a late inning thriller on Wednesday night in game three of a six-game series at TD Bank Ballpark before a crowd of 7,106.

LHP Ben Shields (5.1 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 2 BB, 5 K) hurled 5.1 shutout IP with 5 K in his Double-A debut. Over his last five starts between Somerset and High-A Hudson Valley since the start of June, Shields has posted a 2.03 ERA with 37 K in 26.2 IP and a 0.71 WHIP. Shields has struck out 5+ in each of his last five starts.

RHP Jesus Liranzo (1.2 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 2 K) struck out two over 1.2 perfect frames of relief, earning his third win of the season. Over his last four outings, Liranzo is 2-0 with a 1.80 ERA in 5 IP with 9 K and 0 BB. Liranzo has pitched to a 6-2 record over his 30 games with Somerset since last season.

2B Anthony Seigler (3-for-4, 3 RBI, R, 2B) had three separate RBI hits in the contest, including a game tying RBI double in the 6th Wednesday marked Seigler's 11th multi-hit game of the season, while his three hits matched a season high. Seigler also recorded his ninth multi-RBI showing of the season, notching a season-high 3 RBI for the third time. Seigler extended his on-base streak to a season best 12 games. Over his last 11 games, Seigler is 14-for-38 (.368) with five multi-hit games, 13 RBI, and 11 R. In 33 home games this season, Seigler has posted a .796 OPS at TD Bank Ballpark with 7 HR and 15 RBI, compared to a .589 OPS with 0 HR and 11 RBI on the road.

1B Tyler Hardman (1-for-4, RBI) supplied the go-ahead RBI single in the 8th inning, which gave Somerset a 5-4 lead. Hardman has hit safely in four straight games, going 5-for-16 (.313) over that span with 2 R.

DH Elijah Dunham (1-for-4, 2B, R) sparked a Somerset rally with a double in the 6th inning before coming around to score the game-tying run. Dunham extended his season-long hit streak to 11 games, and season-long on-base streak to 16 games. Dunham has hit safely in 15 of his last 16 games dating back to 6/13 @BNG, over which he's batting .338 with 3 HR, 11 XBH, 13 RBI, and 12 R. In 17 games since his four-game stint in Triple-A, Dunham is batting .319 with 13 RBI and a .953 OPS.

RF Aaron Palensky (1-for-4, RBI, 2B) extended his season-long hit streak to 11 games and season-long on-base streak to 17 games with an RBI double in the 4th Palensky has hit safely in 14 of his last 15 games and reached base in 28 of his last 29. Over his 11-game hit streak, Palensky is batting .390/.422/.585 with 1 HR, 11 RBI, and 8 R.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.