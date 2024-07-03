Richmond Flying Squirrels Roster Transactions: July 3, 2024

July 3, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







The San Francisco Giants have made the following moves that impact the Richmond roster:

* INF Brady Whalen released

