Big, Bang, Boom for Binelas, Grand Slam Propels 'Dogs to Victory

July 3, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (6-2, 42-35) provide the fireworks in an 8-5 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (2-6, 32-44) on Wednesday night in front of the ninth sellout crowd at Hadlock Field of 7,368 fans.

Alex Binelas blasted a go-ahead grand slam to notch his third homer before Alex Hoppe garnered his second win of the season. Kristian Campbell recorded a multi-hit day going 3-4 while Tyler McDonough went two-for-four with a double and a triple.

Campbell ignited the scoring with an RBI double (8) in the bottom of the first inning. New Hampshire countered, scoring three runs in the top of the second inning on three hits after sending eight to the plate. In the top of the third, a sacrifice fly from Devonte Brown brought in a run to extend a 4-1 lead.

Roman Anthony hit a sacrifice fly to left field in the bottom of the third to score Tyler McDonough who reached on his second triple of the season. Karson Simas notched his first double to drive in a run in the bottom of the fourth and put Portland within one. New Hampshire extended the gap with a bases-loaded walk from Garrett Spain in the top of the seventh.

Binelas blasted a go-ahead grand slam in the bottom of the seventh to mark his third homer of the season and give Portland a 7-5 lead. Campbell notched his third hit of the night, driving in a run with a single in the bottom of the eighth inning to give Portland their third win against New Hampshire, 8-5.

RHP Alex Hoppe (2-3, 4.68 ERA) earned the win after pitching 2.1 scoreless and hitless innings allowing one walk while striking out five. RHP Hunter Gregory (4-3, 5.63 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 1.2 innings allowing three runs on one runs on one hit while walking two and striking out three.

The Sea Dogs hit the road to take on the New Hampshire Fisher Cats for the final three games of a six-game series at Delta Dental Stadium. Game four is slated to begin at 6:35om tomorrow, July 4th, 2024. Portland will give the ball to RHP Wikelman Gonzalez (3-2, 7.38 ERA) while New Hampshire will start RHP Michael Dominguez (2-4, 5.08 ERA).

