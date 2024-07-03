Yard Goats Slam Ponies in 10 Innings

Binghamton, New York- Warming Bernabel smashed a go-ahead grand slam home run in the 10th inning lifting the Hartford Yard Goats to a 12-9 win, and three-game series sweep against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Wednesday night at Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton, New York. The Yard Goats blasted a season-high five home runs, including two from Bernabel and Zach Kokoska. Yanquiel Fernandez also homered for Hartford who improved to 6-2 in the second half, and has won 10 of its last 13 games. The Yard Goats return to Dunkin' Park tomorrow night to host the Mets affiliate at 6:10 PM with a post game fireworks show. Rockies All-Star German Marquez is scheduled to start for the Yard Goats on a MLB Rehab Assignment.

The Yard Goats jumped on Binghamton starter Cameron Foster with three runs in the first inning, including back-to-back home runs by Yanquiel Fernandez and Warming Bernabel. Fernandez made it 4-0 Hartford with an RBI single in the second inning.

After the Rumble Ponies got a run off Hartford starter Connor Van Scoyoc in the second inning to make it 4-1, the Yard Goats responded with another home run. This Zach Kokoska cranked his team-leading 10th homer over the right field fence, giving Hartford a 6-1 lead. Binghamton made it 6-3 with a pair of runs in the fifth inning, a leadoff homer by Kevin Parada and a run that scored on a throwing error. The Mets affiliate made it 6-4 on JT Schwartz RBI single in the sixth inning. Van Scoyoc departed after six full innings with a 6-4 lead.

The Yard Goats made it 8-4 in the seventh inning, as Kokoska went deep for the second time in the game, a two-run shot over the wall in right center field. However, the Rumble Ponies would not go away. Binghamton pulled within two runs on one hit, one error, one walk, a sacrifice fly, and a balk in the eighth inning.

In the ninth, Jeremiah Jackson cranked a pinch-hit two-run homer to tie the game against reliever Jaden Hill and it was 8-8. Hill retired the next three batters faced to send the game into extra innings.

The Yard Goats did more damage in the 10th. With one out, Braiden Ward got hit with an 0-2 pitch and Hartford had runners at first and second base. After Ponies reliever Paul Gervase struck out Ryan Ritter for the second out, he threw a wild pitch and the runners advanced to second and third with Fernandez at the plate. With first base open, Binghamton intentionally walked Fernandez, loading the bases for Warming Bernabel. The Yard Goats third baseman smashed a grand slam over the left field fence for his second homer of the game, giving the Yard Goats a 12-8 lead.

The Yard Goats open a three game homestand at Dunkin' Park on Thursday night against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (6:10 PM). Colorado Rockies ace German Marquez will start for the Yard Goats on a MLB rehab assignment and RHP Brandon Sproat will start for the Rumble Ponies. The game was selected at the MiLB Game of the Day and will be streamed for free on the Colorado Rockies and New York Mets websites as well as the free audacy app.

