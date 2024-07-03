Harrisburg Blanked by Curve, 3-0
July 3, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Harrisburg Senators were shut out by the Altoona Curve 3-0 Wednesday night at FNB Field. Altoona took the 3-0 lead with single runs in the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th innings. The Senators only managed two hits, with one in the 3rd and another in the 7th.
THE BIG PLAY
In the top of the 2nd inning Tres Gonzalez gave Altoona all they needed with a sacrifice bunt that scored Yoyner Fajardo to put Altoona up 1-0.
FILIBUSTERS
Samuel Reyes, Zach Brzykcy, and Garvin Alston combined to throw five scoreless innings in relief... Samuel Reyes didn't allow a hit in two innings and Zach Brzykcy threw a hitless inning... Andrew Pinckney extended his on-base streak to 10 games and his hitting streak to seven games with an infield single in the 7th inning... Altoona outhit the Senators 8-2.
ON THE DOCKET
The Senators and Altoona Curve play game one of their three-game series at Peoples Natural Gas Field in Altoona at 7:00 Thursday. The game can be heard on 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM, Sports Radio Harrisburg, beginning at 6:45 p.m.
