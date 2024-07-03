Yard Goats to Host Naturalization Ceremony Tomorrow

Hartford, Conn - The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, and the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services will be holding a Naturalization Ceremony tomorrow (Thursday, July 4th) at Dunkin' Park (4:30 PM), prior to the Yard Goats game against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. 25 Connecticut residents will take the oath of allegiance in a ceremony which will take place on the playing field behind home plate. All Media is welcome to cover the event.

What: Naturalization Ceremony

When: Thursday, July 4th at 4:30 PM

Where: Dunkin' Park

1214 Main Street

Hartford, CT 06103

The Hartford Yard Goats return to Dunkin' Donuts Park for their next homestand on Thursday, July 4th (6:05 PM), and host the New York Mets affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Tickets for all home games are on sale by calling 860-246-GOAT (4628), by visiting online at www.yardgoatsbaseball.com, or in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Park.

