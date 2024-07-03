Ponies Fall After Hartford's Go-Ahead Grand Slam in Extras

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (2-6, 37-38) fell to the Hartford Yard Goats, 12-9, after Warming Bernabel's go-ahead grand slam in the 10th inning.

The Ponies had a ferocious comeback to force extra innings. Binghamton trailed three batters into the game and did not tie it, until Jeremiah Jackson belted a game-tying pinch-hit two-run home run on the first pitch he saw in the bottom of the ninth, which made it 8-8. Jaylen Palmer led off the frame with a single and Jackson, who pinch-hit for Wyatt Young, tied the game with one swing.

In the 10th inning, Paul Gervase (1-1) recorded a pair of strikeouts but loaded up the bases with the automatic runner, a hit batsman, and an intentional walk. Bernabel hit the go-ahead grand slam with two outs in the 10th inning, which marked his second home run of the game.

In the bottom of the frame, the Ponies brought the potential-tying-run to the plate. JT Schwartz hit an RBI double to score Ryan Clifford, who was the automatic runner. That cut the deficit to 12-9. Later in the frame Stanley Consuegra reached on an error to bring up the potential-tying-run in Palmer. Jaden Hill (4-2) struck out Palmer to end the game.

Hartford (6-2, 44-32) got the scoring started in the first inning with a pair of home runs against Cameron Foster. Yanquiel Fernandez hit a two-run home run and Bernabel followed with a solo home run to put Hartford up 3-0.

In the second inning, Fernandez hit an RBI single to put Hartford up 4-0. Binghamton scored in the bottom of the second on an RBI groundout from Rowdey Jordan that scored Schwartz, after he doubled.

With Hartford leading 4-1 in the third inning, Kyle Datres drew a two-out walk and Zach Kokoska followed with a two-run homer to right field that put the Yard Goats up 6-1.

The Ponies chipped away with three unanswered runs. In the fifth, Kevin Parada belted a solo home run, which marked his eighth homer of the season. Later in the frame, Consuegra doubled and eventually scored on an error. In the sixth, Clifford doubled and Schwartz drove him in with an RBI single that cut the Ponies' deficit to 6-4.

Hartford extended its lead in the seventh inning when Kokoska hit his second two-run home run of the night. It put Hartford up 8-4.

Binghamton got two runs back in the eighth when Clifford scored on a balk and Schwartz scored on a sacrifice fly from Jordan, which made it 8-6. Jackson delivered for the Ponies in the ninth to force extra innings and the Ponies are now 4-4 in extra-inning contests this season.

The Rumble Ponies continue their six-game home-and-home series against the Hartford Yard Goats (Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies) with the first of three games at Dunkin' Park on Thursday night. First pitch is set for 6:10 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Jackson's pinch-hit home run marked Binghamton's first pinch-hit home run since Mike Paez hit one against Harrisburg on August 7, 2019...It marked Jackson's team-leading 10th home run of the season...Jeffrey Colon allowed two runs over four innings and got out of a bases-loaded no-out jam in his Double-A debut in relief...Schwartz went 3-for-5 with two runs batted in, two runs scored, and two doubles, while recording his fourth game with at least three hits and fifth multi-RBI game this season...Schwartz extended his on-base streak to 19 games and his hit streak to seven games...Palmer went 3-for-4 with a double and a run, while recording the first three-hit game of his Double-A career...Clifford went 2-for-5 with three runs, which marked his fifth multi-hit game...Jordan drove in two runs, which marked his ninth multi-RBI game.

