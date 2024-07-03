Four Ducks' Homers Sweep SeaWolves Back to Erie
July 3, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Erie SeaWolves News Release
The SeaWolves (43-33) dropped a third straight to Akron (45-33) as the RubberDucks beat Erie on Wednesday 9-1.
Akron opened the scoring in the first inning when Kahlil Watson hit a solo home run against Erie opener Jake Higginbotham.
Milan Tolentino clobbered a solo home run in the second inning, giving Akron a 2-0 lead. Yordys Valdes followed the home run with a single. He advanced to second and third on a pair of errors on pickoff throws from Higginbotham. He scored on Connor Kokx's infield single with two out, making it 3-0 Akron. After Kokx stole second base, C.J. Kayfus scored him on a bloop single, which made it 4-0.
Joe Lampe's solo home run against Erie reliever Angel Reyes extended Akron's lead to 5-0.
Kayfus added a two-out RBI single in the fourth to extend the lead to 6-0.
In the seventh, Alexfri Planez connected on Akron's fourth home run of the night. His two-run blast against Tim Naughton made it 8-0. Tolentino followed with a double. He scored on a wild pitch to make it 9-0.
Akron starter Austin Peterson tossed seven shutout innings and allowed only one hit. Erie scored in the eighth against reliever Jordan Jones. Jake Holton doubled and scored on Gage Workman's single, making it 9-1.
Peterson (2-0) won his second Double-A start. Higginbotham (2-2) took the loss.
The series shifts to UPMC Park for Thursday's game. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. with Carlos Peña facing Parker Messick.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from July 3, 2024
- Yard Goats Slam Ponies in 10 Innings - Hartford Yard Goats
- Squirrels Blast Past Baysox for Comeback Win - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Baysox Let Early Lead Slip in Wednesday Night Defeat - Bowie Baysox
- Peterson's Pitching and Akron's Power Leads to 9-1 Win Over Erie - Akron RubberDucks
- Harrisburg Blanked by Curve, 3-0 - Harrisburg Senators
- Richmond Flying Squirrels Roster Transactions: July 3, 2024 - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- New Hampshire Outdone by Binelas's Grand Slam - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Big, Bang, Boom for Binelas, Grand Slam Propels 'Dogs to Victory - Portland Sea Dogs
- Beaux's Home Run Not Enough as Fightins Fall at Somerset - Reading Fightin Phils
- Ponies Fall After Hartford's Go-Ahead Grand Slam in Extras - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Four Ducks' Homers Sweep SeaWolves Back to Erie - Erie SeaWolves
- Bubba Silences the Senators in Another Masterful Performance for Altoona - Altoona Curve
- Kristian Campbell Named Eastern League Player of the Month - Portland Sea Dogs
- July 3, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Yard Goats to Host Naturalization Ceremony Tomorrow - Hartford Yard Goats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.