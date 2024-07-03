July 3, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

'DOGS DUB ON TUESDAY The Portland Sea Dogs took game two of the series against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in 5-3 win on Tuesday night. Roman Anthony smoked his team-leading ninth homer while Blaze Jordan went 3-4 with two doubles. Eddinson Paulino notched a multi-hit game going 2-3 with a triple. Jacob Webb tossed 3.0 scoreless in his fourth start of the season. Anthony rocketed his ninth homer of the season to leadoff the game and give Portland a 1-0 lead. In the bottom of the fourth, Eddinson Paulino laced his third triple of the season to drive in Blaze Jordan before a sacrifice fly from Phillip Sikes brought in Paulino to give Portland a 3-0 lead. New Hampshire scored their first run in the top of the fifth inning on a single from Ryan McCarty but Kristian Campbell countered with his seventh double of the season in the bottom of the seventh to drive in Portland's fourth run of the day. A single and an error scored a run for the Fisher Cats in the top of the eighth to cut the lead in half. A bases-loaded walk from Elih Marrero in the bottom of the eighth would give Portland the 5-2 edge. In the top of the ninth, New Hampshire scored a run on a wild pitch but Portland held on, 5-3.

SEA DOGS STREAKS Tyler Miller enters today riding a ten-game hit streak after another hit last night in the opener. Across the last ten games, Miller is hitting .343 (12-35) with six runs, two doubles, two RBI, two walks, and five strikeouts while also tallying a .395 OBP.

THE THREE TAKING A TRIP TO TEXAS For the second straight season, the Portland Sea Dogs have three current players selected to the All-Star Futures Game. Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony and Kyle Teel will participate in the prestigious event that will take place on Saturday, July 13th at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Marcelo Mayer becomes part of an elite group of players with his second selection to the Futures Game, after participating in 2023. He is the first player in Sea Dogs history to be selected to the Futures Game roster twice. He has been among the offensive leaders in the Eastern League all season and currently leads in average (.307), doubles (25), extra-base hits (32) and runs (54). Roman Anthony is the #2 Red Sox prospect and is ranked as the #14 prospect in MiLB. Anthony currently ranks sixth in the Eastern League in walks (36) and extra-base hits (26). Kyle Teel is the #3 prospect in Boston's system and is the #25 prospect in MiLB. Teel is hitting .298 for the Sea Dogs with 14 doubles, eight home runs and a team-leading 48 RBI. Among the past Sea Dogs participants of the Futures Game include Kevin Youkilis (2003), Hanley Ramirez (2005), Clay Buchholz (2007), Will Middlebrooks (2011), Rafael Devers (2017), Jarren Duran (2019), Brayan Bello (2021), Ceddanne Rafaela (2022), Nick Yorke (2023) and Shane Drohan (2023).

RED HOT HITTING IN JUNE Portland finished the month of June with the best cumulative average in all of Double-A (.282). Portland also leads the Eastern League and Double-A in average this season (.266 currently). Portland leads Double-A in doubles (164) while Montgomery ranks second (145). Portland has notched 58 doubles across 25 games in the month of June.

CAN'T STOP CAMPBELL Kristian Campbell is hitting .398 (35-88) in 24 games since his promotion to Double-A. In those 24 games, Campbell has scored 21 runs, while notching seven doubles, one triple, four homers, 16 RBI, 14 walks, and 20 strikeouts along with five stolen bases. Campbell sports the 5th best average in all of Minor League Baseball this season across two levels (.340). Last week, Campbell hit .375 across five games with the Rumble Ponies which led Portland offense. Campbell has had hits in 22 of his 24 games in Double-A while nine of them have been multi-hit games. Campbell earned Eastern League Player of the Week honors in his second week in Double-A after his series against Reading where he hit .429 (12-for-28) with nine runs, four doubles, two home runs, and seven RBI.

'CATS VS 'DOGS This week will mark the second of three total series with the Fisher Cats this season. Currently, Portland owns a 7-1 record against New Hampshire this season. Portland will take on the Fisher Cats in the first week of September in Manchester in what will be the final series between the two teams. Last season, Portland owned a 17-7 record overall and 8-4 record at home against New Hampshire. All-time, Portland owns the advantage, 233-203.

PROMISING PROSPECTS IN PORTLAND The top three prospects in Boston's system (according to MLB.com) will begin the season in Portland with Marcelo Mayer (1), Roman Anthony (2), and Kyle Teel (3) headling the Opening Day Roster. In total, the current Sea Dogs roster boasts eight of Boston's Top 30 Prospects according to MLB.com with Wikelman Gonzalez (5), Blaze Jordan (19), Eddinson Paulino (22), Hunter Dobbins (25), and Kristian Campbell (30) completing the group.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY: July 3, 2011 - Alex Wilson fired seven strong innings, allowing only run on 5 hits, and Portland beat the Fisher Cats 5-2 at Hadlock Field...Wilson allowed a two-out solo homer to Travis d'Arnaud in the seventh.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Juan Daniel Encarnacion will have the start in game three of the series in what marks his fourth start at Double-A. Encarnacion last pitched on June 27th against the Rumble Ponies in Binghamton where he tossed 4.0 innings allowing one run on four hits while striking out six. He did not issue a walk. The 4.0 innings to start and six strikeouts marked a Double-A high. Encarnacion has yet to face the Fisher Cats.

