Bubba Silences the Senators in Another Masterful Performance for Altoona

July 3, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

HARRISBURG, PA. - Bubba Chandler set a new career-long outing on Wednesday night with 7.2 scoreless innings to lead Altoona to a 3-0 win over the Harrisburg Senators at FNB Field.

Chandler faced the minimum over his 7.2 scoreless frames, allowing just two hits on seven strikeouts. Onix Vega singled to open the third inning before Jordy Barley grounded into a fielder's choice and was later thrown out attempting to steal second by Abrahan Gutierrez. Chandler then sat down 11 in a row before Andrew Pinckney singled with one out in the seventh inning. Brady House then grounded into a double play to end the inning. Chandler retired the first two batters in the eighth inning before leaving the game having thrown 97 pitches, with 64 strikes.

Since his return from the injured list on May 29, Chandler has walked just four batters in 37.0 IP with 45 strikeouts, recording a 4-2 record with a 2.19 ERA (9 ER / 37.0 IP). He now has 28 strikeouts in his last three starts.

Altoona broke the scoreless game in the second inning on an RBI-sacrifice bunt by Tres Gonzalez, scoring Yoyner Fajardo from third base, who reached on a double to extend his on-base streak to 18 games. The Curve added a run in the third inning on a throwing error by Brady House and another in fourth inning on a Jackson Glenn RBI-single.

Jack Carey entered for the final four outs of the shutout victory, the fifth of the season for the Curve. Carter Bins knocked two hits in the win for the Curve.

Altoona continues a week-long series with the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, on Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. at Peoples Natural Gas Field in Altoona. RHP Thomas Harrington will start for the Curve, with RHP Andry Lara on the mound for Harrisburg.

