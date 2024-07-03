Beaux's Home Run Not Enough as Fightins Fall at Somerset

July 3, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Bridgewater, NJ) - One run each in the sixth and seventh lifted the Somerset Patriots (7-2, 39-39) to a 5-4 win over the Reading Fightin Phils (3-6, 34-43) on Wednesday night at TD Bank Ballpark. With the loss, Reading trails the series 2-1 as it now shifts back to FirstEnergy Stadium on Thursday.

Zach Haake opened a bullpen game for Reading and posted a zero in the bottom of the first inning. But, Somerset got to Haake with a run in the home half of the second. JC Escarra worked a one-out walk and moved to second on a ground out. Escarra came around to score on an Anthony RBI single. Ultimately, Haake allowed just the one run over two innings of work, with a pair of strikeouts.

Noah Skirrow followed Haake and posted a zero in the bottom of the third. But, the Patriots then jumped out to a 3-0 lead with two runs in the home half of the fourth. The Patriots got three-straight hits in the frame. Grant Richardson doubled, Seigler singled and Aaron Palensky doubled in the frame.

The game remained 3-0 Patriots into the top of the sixth. After 5.1 excellent frames from Ben Shields in his Double-A debut, Somerset turned to the bullpen and Danny Watson. Ultimately, Shields allowed two hits and two walks, with no runs allowed, and five strikeouts.

Reading wasted no time getting to Watson. With two outs in the inning, Kendall Simmons and Caleb Ricketts reached on back-to-back singles. Trevor Schwecke then lined a single to right field to bring home Simmons and cut the deficit to two. Josh Breaux then launched a three-run home run to left field to put Reading on top 4-3.

The lead did not last long as Somerset would tie the game off Skirrow in the bottom of the sixth. Elijah Dunham led off the inning with a double, then scored two batters later when Seigler's hot night continued with another RBI double to tie the game at four. Skirrow's night would end after four innings, allowing three runs on five hits, with a walk and six strikeouts.

Matt Russell (L, 0-2) then entered in the bottom of the seventh and the Patriots' bats immediately got to him. Spencer Jones led off the inning with a single, then Benjamin Cowles walked. Tyler Hardman followed with a single to deep left field to make it 5-4, Patriots. Andrew Schultz would then replace Russell and not allow a run over 1.2 innings.

The combination of Jesus Liranzo (W, 3-1) and Kevin Stevens (S, 4) would combine to quiet the Reading bats over the games final 2.2 innings.

The Fightin Phils return to the field Thursday against the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, at 7 p.m. RHP Robinson Pina is scheduled to start for Reading, and he will go opposite RHP Trystan Vrieling for the Patriots. Pregame coverage is underway at 6:45 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

Reading returns to FirstEnergy Stadium from July 4-6 for the back half of a home-and-home series with the Somerset Patriots. Thursday is the Fourth of July and will feature Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks, sponsored by the Pennsylvania Lottery. It will also be a Stars and Stripes Patriotic Celebration and the R-Phils will wear Military Appreciation Jerseys. Friday features fireworks, thanks to Countryside Fuel, and Wrestling Hall of Famer and Olympic Gold Medalist Kurt Angle will be in Baseballtown. The series finishes Saturday night with a Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks Show, presented by Meesha Aesthetics. The Fightin Phils will also pay tribute to Star Wars by wearing Star Wars' jerseys that will be raffled and auctioned off after the game. The Fightin Phils will be off Sunday and Monday July 7-8, then return home from Tuesday, July 9 through Sunday, July 14, against the Akron Rubber Ducks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians.

To buy tickets, call 610-370-BALL, go to rphils.com/tickets, or in person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office. The Fightin Phils Brentwood Industries Team Store is open both in-person and online 24/7 at rphils.com/shop.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.