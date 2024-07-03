Peterson's Pitching and Akron's Power Leads to 9-1 Win Over Erie
July 3, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Akron RubberDucks News Release
Austin Peterson spins seven innings to back the offense's four homers as the Akron RubberDucks down the Erie SeaWolves 9-1 on Wednesday night at Canal Park.
Turning Point
Kahlil Watson got the Akron home run barrage going in the bottom of the first. Watson launched a one-out solo home run off the pitch clock in center to give Akron the 1-0 lead.
Mound Presence
Austin Peterson was lights out in his second Double-A start. The right-hander allowed just one hit, a leadoff single in the third, and struck out seven SeaWolves over his seven innings of work. Jordan Jones allowed one run and struck out one over two innings of relief.
Duck Tales
Milan Tolentino kept the offense going in the second by lining a solo home run into the Modelo Tiki Terrace. Later in the second, Connor Kokx beat out an infield single, which allowed Yordys Valdes to score. CJ Kayfus capped off the big second inning by lifting a single into shallow right to score Kokx and make it 4-0 RubberDucks. Akron added on in the third when Joe Lampe launched a solo home run into right making it 5-0 Akron. Kayfus kept his hot bat going with an RBI single in the fourth. Akron's offense posted another big inning in the seventh. Alexfri Planez lined a two-run home run over the wall in left to make it 8-0 RubberDucks. Later in the inning, Tolentino scored on a wild pitch to put Akron ahead 9-0.
Notebook
Kayfus now has 28 RBI, which is tied for second most on the team behind Planez's 34...Peterson has 15 strikeouts over 13 innings pitched in two starts with Akron...Game Time: 2:10...Attendance: 6,472.
On the Pond
The RubberDucks will hit the road to UPMC Park on Thursday, July 4 to take on the Erie SeaWolves at 6:35 p.m. Akron left-hander Parker Messick (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will take the mound against Erie lefty Carlos Pena (3-3, 3.67 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.
