Squirrels Blast Past Baysox for Comeback Win

July 3, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

BOWIE, Md. - After trailing by four runs early, the Richmond Flying Squirrels rallied to beat the Bowie Baysox, 9-5, on Wednesday night at Prince George's Stadium.

The Flying Squirrels (37-41, 3-6) took two-of-three in the road series against the Baysox (37-40, 5-4).

Trailing, 5-2, entering the top of the seventh inning, Baysox reliever Levi Stoudt (Loss, 0-1) allowed two walks and a single to load the bases with no outs. Alerick Soularie belted a go-ahead grand slam to left, giving the Flying Squirrels a 6-5 lead.

In the top of the eighth, Ismael Munguia padded the lead to 7-5 with a two-out RBI single.

Jairo Pomares drove a two-run homer in the top of the ninth to open a 9-5 lead. He leads the team with 10 home runs this season.

Tanner Kiest (Save, 3) held the Baysox scoreless over the final two frames to end the game.

Richmond took a 1-0 lead against Bowie starter Seth Johnson in the top of the first inning. Munguia led off with a single and later came in to score on a sacrifice fly by Will Wilson.

The Baysox plated five runs in the bottom of the third inning, all with two outs, against Richmond starter Seth Lonsway. Ryan Higgins hit a solo homer and Samuel Basallo followed with a three-run shot. Matthew Etzel capped the frame with an RBI infield single to open a 5-1 lead.

In the top of the fifth, Wilson reached on a walk and later came in to score on a fielding error, cutting the score to 5-2.

Lonsway recovered to go scoreless through the rest of his outing, finishing his day with five strikeouts over five innings. Kyle Cody (Win, 2-0) pitched a scoreless sixth.

In his Richmond debut, Kolton Ingram worked around a pair of walks to pitch a scoreless bottom of the seventh.

The Flying Squirrels and Baysox shift to The Diamond for the first of three games in Richmond on Thursday night. Right-hander Nick Sinacola (3-1, 2.73) will start for the Flying Squirrels countered by Baysox right-hander Alex Pham (3-2, 5.88). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

The Flying Squirrels return home on Thursday to begin Independence Weekend. Thursday's game is sold out, but tickets remain are available for games and In-Your-Face Fireworks at The Diamond on Friday and Saturday nights. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

