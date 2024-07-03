Kristian Campbell Named Eastern League Player of the Month

July 3, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland, Maine - Minor League Baseball announced today that Portland Sea Dogs' infielder Kristian Campbell has been named the Eastern League Player of the Month for June.

Catcher Kyle Teel earned the award for May after leading the league in average (.357), RBI (22), and OPS (1.003) during the month. It is the first time since 2011 that a Sea Dog player has been selected for the honor in back-to-back months (Chih-Hsien Chiang, June and July 2011).

Campbell batted .420/.515/.667 and led the league in average (.420), hits (34), on-base percentage (.515) and OPS (1.182). He was second in runs (21) and slugging percentage (.667) and was third in total bases (54). He posted nine multi-hit games and had separate hitting streaks of nine and 13 games.

It is his second Player of the Month Award this season after he claimed the May award with Greenville in the South Atlantic League. Campbell earned the honor slashing .371/.467/.663 while leading the league in average (.371) and OPS (1.130). He also recorded a 34-game on-base streak that put him one game shy of tying the Drive record of 35 games held by Mookie Betts and Bryce Brentz.

Campbell was promoted to the Sea Dogs on June 4 from Greenville. He earned the Eastern League Player of the Week award for the week of June 10th-16th hitting .429 (12-for-28) with nine runs, four doubles, two home runs, and seven RBI. He collected multi-hit games in four of the six games including a 4-for-5 performance on June 11th. In 24 games with the Portland, he is hitting .398 with seven doubles, four home runs, 16 RBI and five stolen bases. He also has a .636 slugging percentage and 1.131 OPS.

Campbell is ranked by Baseball America and MLB.com as the number 30 prospect in the Red Sox organization. Baseball America also ranks Campbell as the number 89 prospect in Minor League Baseball.

Campbell, 22, was selected by Boston in the Compensation Round following the fourth round (132nd overall) of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Georgia Tech.

