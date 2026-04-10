Pasher Scores Goal #40 and #41

Published on April 10, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC YouTube Video







Tyler Pasher recorded a pair of goals but Birmingham Legion FC was unable to hold onto a pair of leads as Loudoun United FC rallied for a 2-2 draw at Segra Field that saw James Murphy and Arquímides Ordóñez level in either half for the hosts.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 10, 2026

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