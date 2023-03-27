Panthers Sign Zac Dalpe to Two-Year Extension

The Panthers announced today that they have agreed to terms with Zac Dalpe to a two-year, two-way contract extension.

Dalpe, 33, currently ranks second in franchise history in goals (110), third in points (201) and seventh in games played (280).

A second-round pick by Carolina in 2008, Dalpe began his career in Charlotte and suited up for the Checkers from 2010 to 2013 before returning to the team last season when he inked a deal with Florida.

In his second consecutive campaign as team captain, Dalpe's deal now keeps him in the Florida organization through the 2024-25 season.

