Henderson's Gage Quinney Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week
March 27, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Henderson Silver Knights forward Gage Quinneyhas been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Weekfor the period ending March 26, 2023.
Quinney notched two goals and four assists for six points in two games last week as the Silver Knights continued to battle for a playoff spot in the Pacific Division.
On Friday evening, Quinney scored twice and added two assists for his second consecutive four-point game, helping Henderson to a 7-4 victory over Coachella Valley. In the back end of the home-and-home on Saturday, Quinney recorded two more assists in a 7-3 loss to the Firebirds, giving him 10 points in his last three outings.
A seventh-year pro, Quinney has played 58 games this season and has set career highs with 23 goals, 29 assists and 52 points to lead the Silver Knights in scoring. He has skated in 286 career AHL games with Henderson, Chicago and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, totaling 95 goals and 109 assists for 204 points.
The Las Vegas native signed as a free agent with the Vegas Golden Knights on June 1, 2018, and appeared in three games with the NHL club in 2019-20, collecting one assist.
