Canucks Sign Carroll to ATO
March 27, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release
Abbotsford Canucks General Manager, Ryan Johnson, announced today that the club has signed defenceman Andy Carroll to an amateur try out agreement.
Carroll, 26, joins Abbotsford after completing his fifth NCAA Division I season with Minnesota State University-Mankato (CCHA), where he ranked third on his team in assists (20), second among defencemen in goals (five) and third among defencemen in points (25); all of which were collegiate career highs.
A native of Northfield, Minnesota, Carroll departs Minnesota State's program ranking third all-time in games played for the school, having skated in 170 NCAA games with the Mavericks. Over five campaigns he recorded 64 points (14 goals, 50 assists) while registering 45 penalty minutes and a +70 plus-minus rating.
The 6-0, 185 lb. defenceman was a part of three WCHA regular season championships in 2019, 2020 and 2021, while capturing two conference championships (WCHA in 2019 and CCHA in 2022) over his five seasons with Minnesota State-Mankato.
