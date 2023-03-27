Eagles Sign Forward Ryan Sandelin to Two-Year AHL Contract
March 27, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed forward Ryan Sandelin to a two-year AHL contract, which begins this season and extends through the 2023-24 season. Sandelin spent the past four seasons at Minnesota State University, notching 43 goals and 33 assists in 128 career NCAA contests.
The 24-year-old also helped lead the Mavericks to a CCHA Championship in 2022, after helping guide the team to WCHA Regular Season Championships in 2020 and 2021. The 6-foot, 185-pound native of Hermantown, Minnesota is the son of Scott Sandelin, who has served as the head coach at the University of Minnesota-Duluth for the past 23 seasons.
Prior to his time at the NCAA level, Sandelin spent two seasons in the BCHL, collecting 39 goals and 33 assists in 106 total contests with the Penticton Vees.
The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the Ontario Reign on Wednesday, March 29th at 8:00pm MT at Toyota Arena in Ontario Reign. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $21. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
