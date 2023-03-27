Flyers Sign Emil Andrae

Lehigh Valley Phantoms defenseman Emil Andrae

(Lehigh Valley Phantoms) Lehigh Valley Phantoms defenseman Emil Andrae(Lehigh Valley Phantoms)

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers announced the club has signed defenseman Emil Andrae to a three-year entry-level contract beginning with the 2023-24 season, according to Interim General Manager, Daniel Briere. Andrae is currently with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on an AHL try-out basis for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

Andrae, 21 (2/23/02), has collected two assists in his first two games with the Phantoms on Saturday and Sunday at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Hershey. He is expected to make his PPL Center debut when the Phantoms play at home this coming weekend.

Andrae was selected by the Flyers in the second round (54th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft. He collected 26 points (6-20&), three power-play goals (PPG) and 67 penalty minutes (PIM) in 51 games this season with HV71 of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL). The 5-foot-9, 191-pound native of Vastervik, Sweden, ranked T-1st on the team in blocked shots (42), second in PPG and average time on ice (20:29), third in assists, fourth in hits (48) and fifth in points.

The left-shot blueliner recorded seven points (1-6=7) in a four-game point streak from Dec. 3-17 and tied the team record for most assists in a game by a defenseman with four on Dec. 3 against Rogle. He registered three multi-point games this season and scored his sole game-winning goal vs. Malmo on Feb. 4. Andrae made his professional debut with Lehigh Valley on March 25 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and tallied his first career assist. He owns two helpers in two games with the Phantoms.

Andrae registered 33 points (6-27=33) in 92 career games with HV71 in three seasons (2019-21, 2022-23). Internationally, he has represented Sweden at the 2021 and 2022 World Junior U-20 Championships and earned a bronze medal at the 2019 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge and at the 2019 Hlinka-Gretzky Cup. He served as captain of the 2022 World Juniors team that won a bronze medal.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms return to action this weekend with home games against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Hartford Wolf Pack on Friday and Saturday at PPL Center.

