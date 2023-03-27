Bears and FOX43 Partner to Televise Upcoming Road Games in Toronto and Cleveland

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears are hitting the road, and thanks to the club's partnership with WPMT FOX43, and presenting sponsors The Giant Company and Members 1st, fans can catch all three away games this week on local television.

FOX43 and the Bears have partnered to add three upcoming road games to the team's television schedule, providing wall-to-wall coverage of the club's games in Toronto and Cleveland this week as the Bears push towards the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs.

The following upcoming games have been added to the TV schedule:

Wednesday, Mar. 29 at Toronto, 11 a.m. on FOX43 Saturday, Apr. 1 at Cleveland, 6 p.m. on Antenna TV Sunday, Apr. 2 at Cleveland, 12 p.m. on FOX43

Dates and channels are subject to change

The Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, will team up with FOX43 Sports Director Todd Sadowski on the call for the games in Toronto and Cleveland. Games will continue to be heard on the Bears Radio Network and via the Bears Mobile app as all games will be simulcast. Games will also be available on the AHL's streaming video platform, AHLTV.

Saturday's game from Cleveland will air on Antenna TV, which may be found on WPMT 43.2, Xfinity Ch. 247 and 1178, Verizon FiOS Ch. 463, Blue Ridge Ephrata Ch. 91, and Blue Ridge Newberry/Duncannon Ch. 88.

This marks the third season the Bears and FOX43 have partnered to televise games. FOX43 and the Bears have televised nine home games this season, with the Apr. 15 game versus Lehigh Valley at GIANT Center also scheduled to air on Antenna TV.

WPMT FOX43 is Central Pennsylvania's FOX station serving Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon, Pennsylvania, and surrounding areas. Owned by TEGNA Inc., FOX43 is the area's leader for local and national sports coverage. In addition to the Bears, the station carries the NFL on FOX, MLB on FOX, NASCAR on FOX as well as local high school football pregame show, The FOX43 High School Football Frenzy. FOX43 is also Central PA's official Philadelphia Eagles station carrying both preseason and regular season games.

