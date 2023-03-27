Iowa Wild Playoff Picture: Week of March 27
March 27, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
The playoff picture for the Iowa Wild (as of Mar. 27) is as follows:
CENTRAL DIVISION STANDING: 4th Place
POINTS: 72
TRAILING: Texas Stars (9 pts.), Milwaukee Admirals (9 pts.), Manitoba Moose (5 pts.)
LEADING: Rockford IceHogs (3 pts.), Chicago Wolves (11 pts.), Grand Rapids Griffins (11 pts.)
GAMES REMAINING: 7
POINTS NEEDED TO GUARANTEE PLAYOFF BERTH: 10
UPCOMING OPPONENTS: The Wild play the San Diego Gulls Saturday and Sunday at Wells Fargo Arena. Iowa took a pair of games from the Gulls in San Diego on Mar. 18 and 21 to close out a four-game road swing.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne. For more information, please visitâ¯www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 orâ¯tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2023-24 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season atâ¯https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2023
- Bears and FOX43 Partner to Televise Upcoming Road Games in Toronto and Cleveland - Hershey Bears
- Gage Quinney Named Howie's Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - Henderson Silver Knights
- Eagles Sign Forward Ryan Sandelin to Two-Year AHL Contract - Colorado Eagles
- Henderson's Gage Quinney Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Iowa Wild Playoff Picture: Week of March 27 - Iowa Wild
- Monsters Host Mobile JoyFactory with Jessie Rees Foundation Before UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Night - Cleveland Monsters
- Amerks Agree to Terms with Jandric on Multi-Year American Hockey League Deal - Rochester Americans
- Blues Assign G Joel Hofer to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold 13th Annual Pucks for Paws April 8 - Syracuse Crunch
- Panthers Sign Zac Dalpe to Two-Year Extension - Charlotte Checkers
- Wranglers Keep Rolling with Win over Gulls - Calgary Wranglers
- Calgary Edges San Diego, 3-2 - San Diego Gulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.