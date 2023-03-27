Iowa Wild Playoff Picture: Week of March 27

March 27, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







The playoff picture for the Iowa Wild (as of Mar. 27) is as follows:

CENTRAL DIVISION STANDING: 4th Place

POINTS: 72

TRAILING: Texas Stars (9 pts.), Milwaukee Admirals (9 pts.), Manitoba Moose (5 pts.)

LEADING: Rockford IceHogs (3 pts.), Chicago Wolves (11 pts.), Grand Rapids Griffins (11 pts.)

GAMES REMAINING: 7

POINTS NEEDED TO GUARANTEE PLAYOFF BERTH: 10

UPCOMING OPPONENTS: The Wild play the San Diego Gulls Saturday and Sunday at Wells Fargo Arena. Iowa took a pair of games from the Gulls in San Diego on Mar. 18 and 21 to close out a four-game road swing.

