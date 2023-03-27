Calgary Edges San Diego, 3-2

The San Diego Gulls fell 3-2 to the Calgary Wranglers tonight at Scotiabank Saddledome, bringing their overall record to 19-43-1-1 and 10-22-0-0 on the road.

Benoit-Olivier Groulx recorded a two-point effort (1-1=2), reaching a new career high with his 20th assist of the season (previous: 19 assists in 2020-21) and extending his career-best point total to 13-20=33 points.

Chase De Leo also added a goal and an assist (1-1=2), posting 6-11=17 points in his last 15 games to lead the Gulls in all scoring categories since his return to the lineup on Feb. 18.

Dylan Sikura (0-1=1) and Olli Juolevi (0-1=1) each recorded an assist in the effort.

Olle Eriksson Ek made 34 saves on 37 shots in the loss.

The Gulls return home to face the Tucson Roadrunners at Pechanga Arena San Diego this Wednesday, Mar. 29 (7 p.m. PST).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Head Coach Roy Sommer

On the loss to Calgary

Probably got 14 of 15 (guys) maybe. Not the full 18, that's for sure. There was some guys again (that) took the night off. For the most part, it was a way better effort. The compete was there. The first period, the first 14 minutes I thought we were really good. You know, guys were humpin' and above pucks, and we were finishing our hits. Then they got that one goal and then the second one. You know, three goals we give up (in) the last six minutes of the first and that was the ballgame. You know, we crawled back in. I thought we had a really good second. For the zone time, we owned that a little bit, had some pretty good looks. Their goalie was good again. It was unusual just seeing him give up two softies like he did tonight. I guess the first one wasn't, but the start of the third, the one that Chase (De Leo) got. I thought for the most part, the guys did a pretty good job. Tough building to win in, one of the top teams in the league and I guess it's a moral victory, but it wasn't a win.

On the mood after the first

I just said, 'You know, too bad.' You know, you're not rewarded for 14 minutes, you're rewarded for 20 and we just had a couple breakdowns, and that's kind of the way it's been going. We get a breakdown and then, that could have been goalie interference. You know, we didn't get any breaks. We just looked at that penalty at the end...like that was ridiculous. We had one hand on the stick and the guy just kind of opened up and we get a penalty (with) 2:16 (left in regulation). We're actually playing pretty good right there. I felt pretty good. We get the goalie pulled and you never know what can happen. We never got an opportunity.

On what the team did well in the loss

We kind of softened the rotation, went with three lines and three guys sat. You kind of get into the game a little bit more. Their shifts are shorter, they know they're not going to be waiting a little bit and you get more out of them. You know, that was kind of it, and I just thought we did a really good job of pressuring them into turnovers and, you know, we had some pretty good looks.

On the explanation of Calgary's shorthanded goal

He said we pushed him (Calgary's Ben Jones) into him (Gulls goaltender Olle Eriksson Ek), and, I don't know, we haven't been getting a lot of breaks from these refs lately.

