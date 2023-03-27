Monsters Host Mobile JoyFactory with Jessie Rees Foundation Before UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Night

March 27, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND -The Cleveland Monsters are proud to announce that the Jessie Rees Foundation's Mobile JoyFactory will take place before the UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Night on Saturday, April 1, starting at 4:30 p.m. The Mobile JoyFactory is an opportunity for the Monsters staff and fans to spend an hour filling 300 64 oz. plastic JoyJars filled with fun games, toys, and activities, which are then distributed to Children's Hospitals, Ronald McDonald houses and pediatric oncology clinics nationwide. The Jessie Rees Foundation was a recipient of a $16,852 grant from the Monsters Community Foundation earlier this year.

The Jessie Rees Foundation was inspired by a courageous and compassionate eleven-year-old girl named Jessica Joy Rees, lovingly known as Jessie, who courageously fought two brain tumors (DIPG) from March 3, 2011, to January 5, 2012. During Jessie's fight, she realized thousands of other kids fighting cancer couldn't leave the hospital which then inspired her to create the fun filled JoyJars. Consisting of 64 oz. plastic jars stuffed to the very top with new, age-appropriate toys, games, and activities for kids fighting cancer, Jessie filled more than 3,000 JoyJars before losing her fight with cancer. Due to the generosity of thousands of people, companies, and volunteers, over 425,000 JoyJars have been sent to kids fighting cancer in all 50 states and over 53 countries. To learn more about the Jessie Rees Foundation, please visit here.

Later that night, the team will host University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Night which will include moments of recognition for the children who have become a part of the UH Rainbow family and the hardworking staff at the hospital. The Monsters will be wearing specialty jerseys for the night with the nameplates uniquely designed by children while hospitalized.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.