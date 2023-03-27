Monsters Announce Pair of Roster Moves

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday that the Blue Jackets added defenseman Billy Sweezey to the club's roster on emergency recall from Cleveland while the Monsters recalled goaltender Pavel Cajan from the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings.

In one appearance for the Blue Jackets this season, the first of his NHL career, Sweezey registered a +1 rating and added 0-11-11 with 62 penalty minutes in 52 apperances for Cleveland this year. In 19 appearances for the Monsters this season, Cajan went 7-8-2 with a 3.55 goals-against average (GAA) and .873 save percentage (S%) and added a record of 6-6-0 with a 2.34 GAA and .932 S% in 12 appearances for Kalamazoo.

A 6'2", 203 lb. right-shooting native of Hanson, MA, Sweezey, 27, logged 4-22-26 with 202 penalty minutes in 144 career AHL appearances spanning parts of three seasons from 2020-23 with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Cleveland. Prior to his professional career, Sweezey tallied 3-26-29 with 159 penalty minutes and a +16 rating in 127 career NCAA appearances for Yale University spanning four seasons from 2016-20 and added 3-1-4 with 135 penalty minutes and a +8 rating in 58 career USHL appearances for the Dubuque Fighting Saints and Chicago Steel spanning parts of two seasons from 2014-16.

A 6'2", 176 lb. left-catching native of Hlubos, Czechia, Cajan, 20, went 21-18-4 with a 3.61 GAA and .901 S% in 44 appearances for the OHL's Kitchener Rangers last season.

