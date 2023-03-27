Admirals Sign Sidorski to ATO
March 27, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has signed defenseman Ryan Sidorski to an Amateur Try-Out contract (ATO).
Sidorski joins the Admirals following the conclusion of his senior season at the University of North Dakota where he finished the year with nine assists, 16 penalty minutes and a +4 rating while skating in 36 games for the Fighting Hawks.
The 6-2, 195-pound blueliner began his collegiate career at Union College and spent three seasons there, scoring a goal and adding four assists in 97 contests. In addition, he hails from the same hometown, Williamsville, NY, as Admirals Captain Cole Schneider
Sidorski and the Admirals conclude their five-game roadtrip Fri., Mar. 31 at Grand Rapids. The Admirals return home Sat., Apr. 1 to play host to Laval at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.
