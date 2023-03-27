Amerks Agree to Terms with Jandric on Multi-Year American Hockey League Deal

(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Jason Karmanos announced today that the team has signed defenseman Chris Jandric to a two-year American Hockey League contract beginning with the 2023-24 season. He will join the Amerks on a professional tryout for the remainder of the current season.

Jandric, 24, comes to Rochester after completing a five-year collegiate career between the University of Alaska-Fairbanks and University of North Dakota from 2018-23. In 140 combined games between the two universities, he registered 13 goals and 72 assists for 85 points while totaling 151 penalty minutes.

As a graduate student during his final collegiate campaign with the Fighting Hawks, he ranked fourth among the nation's defensemen with a career-high 29 assists while his 33 points (33) tied for fifth. He also finished the year tied for 11th overall in assists while appearing in all 39 games.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound blueliner led all defensemen with 18 assists and 21 points during league play, earning All NCHC First-Team honors.

In his first season with the Nanooks in 2018-19, Jandric was named to the WCHA All-Rookie Team after finishing second amongst the team's defensemen in goals (3), assists (12) and points (15) in 28 games as freshman. He was also a two-time WCHA All-Academic selection during his two seasons at Alaska.

The Prince George, British Columbia, native spent three seasons with the Vernon Vipers of the BCHL, amassing 51 points on six goals and 45 assists in 106 career games from 2015-2018. Additionally, he skated in 21 postseason contests, producing 11 assists and 29 penalty minutes.

