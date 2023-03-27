Blues Assign G Joel Hofer to T-Birds

ST. LOUIS, MO. - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned goaltender Joel Hofer to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. As originally planned, Hofer is being returned to Springfield for its 2023 Calder Cup Playoff run. The Thunderbirds, who face the division-rival Charlotte Checkers three times this week, are currently fifth in the AHL's Eastern Conference (33-23-7, 73 points) and fourth in the Atlantic Division with nine games remaining in the regular season.

Hofer, 22, made five starts during his stint with the Blues, posting a 3-1-1 record to go along with a 2.79 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage. With the Thunderbirds this season, the Winnipeg, Manitoba native has posted a 22-14-4 record with a 2.50 goals-against average, a .920 save percentage, and four shutouts. Overall, Hofer ranks fifth in the AHL overall in wins, fourth in save percentage, and second in shutouts.

The Thunderbirds enter their three-game set with the Charlotte Checkers this week sitting at a magic number of 11 in their pursuit of a second straight berth in the Calder Cup Playoffs. That number will diminish with each point the T-Birds earn in the standings, as well as every point lost by the team with the second-lowest maximum point total in the Atlantic Division.

Entering Monday's league schedule, Hartford is the team that fits that description. The Wolf Pack are next in action on Wednesday as well, as they face the sixth-place Bridgeport Islanders. The T-Birds' first of three contests in Charlotte is slated for 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at Bojangles' Coliseum.

