Gage Quinney Named Howie's Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week

HENDERSON - The American Hockey League announced today, March 27, that Silver Knights forward Gage Quinney has been named the Howie's Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending March 26.

Quinney, 27, collected two goals and six points in two games against the Coachella Valley Firebirds last week, notching two goals and two assists on Friday at The Dollar Loan Center and then two assists the following night at Acrisure Arena.

The Las Vegas native's four-point game on March 24 against the Firebirds was his second such performance in as many contests, having registered four assists on March 18 against the Bakersfield Condors. Quinney posted consecutive four-point games after recording just one in his prior 283 career AHL outings.

With an assist on Sakari Manninen's goal during Friday's win over the Firebirds, Quinney recorded his 200th career AHL point. He had posted his 100th career AHL assist on March 11 against the San Diego Gulls. With eight regular-season games remaining, the Silver Knights forward sits five goals shy of 100 for his AHL career.

Quinney has totaled career-highs this season in goals (23), assists (29), points (52), and power play goals (9). With ten points in his last three outings, Quinney has posted three consecutive multi-point games for the first time in his AHL career.

Quinney becomes the second Silver Knight to earn Player of the Week honors this season. Goaltender Laurent Brossoit was selected for the week of December 18.

