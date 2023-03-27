Firebirds' Wittchow Suspended One Game

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Coachella Valley Firebirds defenseman Eddie Wittchowhas been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game vs. Henderson on Mar. 25.

Wittchow was assessed an instigator penalty within the final five minutes of the third period, resulting in an automatic one-game suspension under the provisions of AHL Rule 46.21. He will miss Coachella Valley's game Wednesday (Mar. 29) vs. Bakersfield.

