Firebirds' Wittchow Suspended One Game
March 27, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Coachella Valley Firebirds defenseman Eddie Wittchowhas been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game vs. Henderson on Mar. 25.
Wittchow was assessed an instigator penalty within the final five minutes of the third period, resulting in an automatic one-game suspension under the provisions of AHL Rule 46.21. He will miss Coachella Valley's game Wednesday (Mar. 29) vs. Bakersfield.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2023
- Monsters Announce Pair of Roster Moves - Cleveland Monsters
- Firebirds' Wittchow Suspended One Game - AHL
- Canucks Sign Carroll to ATO - Abbotsford Canucks
- Flyers Sign Emil Andrae - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Admirals Sign Sidorski to ATO - Milwaukee Admirals
- Coyotes Assign Defenseman Michael Kesselring to Roadrunners and Recall Forward Boko Imama - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bears and FOX43 Partner to Televise Upcoming Road Games in Toronto and Cleveland - Hershey Bears
- Gage Quinney Named Howie's Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - Henderson Silver Knights
- Eagles Sign Forward Ryan Sandelin to Two-Year AHL Contract - Colorado Eagles
- Henderson's Gage Quinney Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Iowa Wild Playoff Picture: Week of March 27 - Iowa Wild
- Monsters Host Mobile JoyFactory with Jessie Rees Foundation Before UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Night - Cleveland Monsters
- Amerks Agree to Terms with Jandric on Multi-Year American Hockey League Deal - Rochester Americans
- Blues Assign G Joel Hofer to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold 13th Annual Pucks for Paws April 8 - Syracuse Crunch
- Panthers Sign Zac Dalpe to Two-Year Extension - Charlotte Checkers
- Wranglers Keep Rolling with Win over Gulls - Calgary Wranglers
- Calgary Edges San Diego, 3-2 - San Diego Gulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.