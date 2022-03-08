Panthers Sign Dennis Cesana to Two-Year AHL Deal for 22-23 Season

The Panthers continue to stockpile next season's Checkers squad, signing Dennis Cesana to a two-year AHL contract that begins with the 2022-23 campaign.

The 23-year-old defenseman has spent four seasons at Michigan State, totaling 74 points (20g, 54a) in 135 games and earning a spot on the Big 10 Honorable Mention All-Star Team in 2020-21, the Big 10 Second All-Star Team in 2019-20 and the Big 10 All-Rookie Team in 2018-19.

Cesana served as team captain for his senior campaign, leading all Spartan blue liners with 16 points (8g, 8a) in 36 games.

With Michigan State's season over, Cesana will now join the Checkers on a professional tryout contract.

Cesana joins Xavier Cormier and Robert Calisti as the third player signed to an AHL deal by Florida for next season.

