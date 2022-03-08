Irish Night Returns this Friday against Syracuse

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today the team will host Irish Night, presented by Rohrbach's Brewing Company, on Friday, March 11 when the Amerks face-off against the Syracuse Crunch at 7:05 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena.

Start your St. Patrick's Day festivities off right with the Amerks, who will again wear special Irish-themed jerseys and matching socks for the game that will be auctioned off benefit the St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee.

The online auction, powered by DASH, a sport-focused online auction platform and partner of the Amerks, will be open for bidding beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 9 and will run through 11:00 p.m. on Friday, March 11. Winners will be contacted directly.

To access the auction, visit www.amerks.com/auction, or text "DASH" to 66866, click on the download link and install DASH on your mobile device. Fans can then create their own personal profile and select the Amerks as their favorite team to start bidding.

The Irish Night festivities begin with an Amerks Happy Hour from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Genesee Brew House Upper Atrium Bar, where fans ages 21 and over can enjoy Genesee and Genesee Light drafts for just $2. There will also be live music from the band "1916" during Happy Hour and the first intermission. Formed as an acoustic pub act in 2006, the band 1916 has "transformed into the hardest hitting Irish Rock band this side of Dublin!"

Additionally, four contestants will compete for the chance to play "Let's Make a Dell" to win Amerks season tickets and other great prize packs. Fans can enter to play by Thursday, March 10 at 5:00 p.m. at www.amerks.com/makeadell. Contestants will compete during the first intermission of Friday's game.

Amerks single-game tickets for the 2021-22 season, which start as low as just $10, are available for purchase online at www.amerks.com/tickets or by calling 585-454-5335.

