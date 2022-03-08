Blackhawks Recall Defenseman Alec Regula

March 8, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have recalled defenseman Alec Regula from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Regula has appeared in four games with the Blackhawks this season. He has 17 points (2G, 15A) in 27 games with Rockford during the 2021-22 campaign.

