Toronto Marlies Host Bruins for First Time this Season

March 8, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release







The Toronto Marlies host the Providence Bruins for the first time this season. The two teams last met back on December 12th when Providence won 5-1.

Providence have won four straight games, with their most recent win coming from a 6-5 OT victory over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on March 6th. The Marlies are coming off of a big 8-5 win over Cleveland on Sunday. Providence currently sits 2nd in the Eastern Conference, while Toronto is 5th.

Some players to watch on the Marlies side include Brett Seney who leads the team with 40 points so far this season, and defenceman Joseph Duszak who has points (3-9-12) in 10 of his last 11 games. On the Bruins' side, Cameron Hughes leads the team with 39 points.

Puck drops at 3:00 PM EST on Leafs Nation Network, and AHLTV. Fans can also follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for game updates.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.