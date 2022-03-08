Penguins Weekly

March 8, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







PENGUINS WEEKLY - Penguins (23-23-3-4) will host their annual Star Wars Night on Saturday vs. Laval

Penguins Weekly Rewind

Friday, Mar. 4 - PENGUINS 4 at Bridgeport 5

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton put 42 shots on Cory Schneider, Félix Robert delivered a pair of goals and Michael Chaput posted three assists, but the Penguins' comeback fell short at Bridgeport.

Saturday, Mar. 5 - PENGUINS 2 at Bridgeport 4

Drew O'Connor opened the scoring to establish a new career-best five-game point streak, but a pair of third-period goals by the Islanders gave them the edge. Jonathan Gruden notched the Penguins' other goal, arriving 1:55 into the third.

Sunday, Mar. 6 - PENGUINS 4 at Providence 5 (OT)

Valtteri Puustinen lit the lamp with 3.3 seconds left in regulation for the Penguins to force overtime in a wild game. The two teams combined for six goals in the second period, but after the dust settled, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton still trailed by one. Puustinen tied things late, but the Bruins squeezed out the victory by scoring 24 seconds into OT.

The Week Ahead

Wednesday, Mar. 9 - PENGUINS vs. Cleveland

The Penguins play the Monsters for the fourth and final time this season. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is 3-0-0-0 vs. Cleveland this season and undefeated all-time at home against the Monsters franchise (5-0-0-0).

Saturday, Mar. 12 - PENGUINS vs. Laval

The Laval Rocket make their first and only visit to NEPA, and they'll be welcomed by a rowdy crowd on Star Wars Night. The Pens will wear special sweaters custom-designed by Lucasfilm executive producer and writer, Dave Filoni.

Sunday, Mar. 13 - PENGUINS vs. Hartford

Knoebels presents Kids Free Sunday, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's only division game of the week. The Pens and Wolf Pack haven't faced off since Nov. 6.

Ice Chips

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton had one five-game homestand earlier this season in January. The team went 4-1-0-0 in those games.

- Mitch Reinke has nine points (1G-8A) in his last 10 games.

- With a goal and an assist on Sunday, Michael Chaput reached 300 points in his professional career.

- The Penguins went 11-for-11 on the penalty kill over the weekend. Their road penalty kill is now 84.5 percent overall, which ranks third in the league.

- The Pens have scored nine extra-attacker goals this season.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Providence 47 27 14 3 3 60 .638

2. Springfield 53 30 16 5 2 67 .632

3. Hartford 50 27 16 5 2 61 .610

4. Charlotte 53 29 21 3 0 61 .575

5. Hershey 54 26 21 4 3 59 .546

6. PENGUINS 53 23 23 3 4 53 .500

7. Bridgeport 54 21 24 5 4 51 .472

8. Lehigh Valley 51 18 23 7 3 46 .451

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Valtteri Puustinen 52 17 17 34

Alex Nylander 47 16 12 28

Pierre-Olivier Joseph^ 40 8 20 28

Félix Robert 46 12 12 24

Sam Poulin 49 7 16 23

Jordy Bellerive 51 7 16 23

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Louis Domingue 10 3-4-2 2.69 .918 0

Filip Lindberg* 7 4-2-0 2.76 .915 0

Alex D'Orio 20 7-9-3 2.91 .894 1

Tommy Nappier* 17 8-7-2 3.05 .891 0

* = rookie

^ = currently with Pittsburgh

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Wed, Mar. 9 Cleveland Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Mar. 12 Laval Mohegan Sun Arena 6:05 p.m.

Sun, Mar. 13 Hartford Mohegan Sun Arena 3:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Wed, Mar. 2 (D) Chris Ortiz Recalled from WHL

Mon, Mar. 7 (G) Louis Domingue Reassigned from PIT

PENGUINS WEEKLY - Individual game tickets as well as season-ticket packages for the 2022-23 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.