Providence Bruins Score Three in the Third to Take Down Toronto Marlies, 3-1

TORONTO, ON. - Jack Studnicka scored the game-winning goal and added an assist while Kyle Keyser stopped 14 of 15 shots as the Providence Bruins took down the Toronto Marlies, 3-1, on Tuesday afternoon. Providence outshot Toronto, 30-15 and scored three unanswered third-period goals for the win. Oskar Steen added an empty net goal to seal the victory.

- Zach Senyshyn scored his team-leading 17th goal of the season and extended his point streak to four games. He has scored three goals and added two assists for five points during that span.

- Jack Studnicka scored the game-winning goal and recorded the lone assist on the Senyshyn goal to extend his point streak to three games. He has seven points (3G, 4A) during his streak.

- Oskar Steen scored an empty net goal for this 14th tally of the season. Steen now has points in four consecutive games with three goals and two assists during that span.

- Joona Koppanen picked up his 11th assist of the season on Steen's goal. Koppanen has recorded at least one point in eight of his last 10 games.

- Cameron Hughes extended his point streak to eight games with the secondary assist on Steen's goal. Hughes has 14 points (5G, 9A) during his point streak.

- Kyle Keyser got the start in goal for the third straight game and picked up his fourth consecutive win with 14 saves.

- The P-Bruins will travel to Belleville, Ontario and take on the Belleville Senators on Wednesday, March 9 at CAA Arena. Puck drop is set for 3 p.m. ET.

PROVIDENCE 48 62 (.646)

SPRINGFIELD 53 67 (.632)

HARTFORD 50 61 (.610)

CHARLOTTE 53 61 (.575)

HERSHEY 54 59 (.546)

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 53 53 (.500)

BRIDGEPORT 54 51 (.472)

LEHIGH VALLEY 51 46 (.451)

PROVIDENCE 0 0 3 3

TORONTO 0 1 0 1

