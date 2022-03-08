Reign Rally to Stun Bakersfield

Two goals in a span of 21 seconds during the third period propelled the Ontario Reign (33-10-3-3) to its fifth straight victory over the Bakersfield Condors (24-14-4-5) Monday night at Toyota Arena by a score of 3-2. Martin Frk netted his league-leading 30th goal in the win, while TJ Tynan earned two assists in his 500th career professional game.

Goaltender Matt Villalta got the start and stopped 31 shots to pick up his 21st victory of the season and rookie defender Jordan Spence also posted two assists. With the win, the Reign trimmed their magic number to clinch a playoff spot to nine points.

Bakersfield took an initial 1-0 lead on a power play goal by Dylan Holloway at 7:33 of the first period and then extended their lead later in the opening frame to 2-0 on a tally by Tim Schaller at 15:33.

But Ontario battled back in the second period and cut the deficit to just a goal prior to the third. During a net-front scramble in the middle part of the stanza, the Reign had a potential goal reviewed, but it was ruled that the puck didn't cross the line before the referee blew the whistle.

However, minutes later at 17:43, Lias Andersson found the back of the net on the power play by putting the puck through his legs before snapping it past Condors' goaltender Ilya Konovalov. It was the sixth tally in just four games for Andersson, who is playing with Ontario on a conditioning loan from the LA Kings.

Frk tied the game at 2-2 with the second power play goal of the night for the Reign at 5:06 of the third period off a pass by Spence. Tynan also factored in on the play, earning the secondary helper.

Then 21 seconds later, Samuel Fagemo gave the Reign the first and only lead they needed, scoring his 18th goal of the season unassisted on a backhand shot from the slot.

Bakersfield pulled Konovalov in the final two minutes and had a late power play for the final 48 seconds of action after a late holding penalty to Tynan, but were unable to put the puck past Villalta.

Ontario finished 2-for-6 on the power play in the contest, while Bakersfield ended at 1-for-4 on the man-advantage. Konovalov stopped 24 shots in a losing effort for the Condors.

Chris Hajt

On his team battling back to earn wins

There's defninitely a belief and obviously we got some power play goals in the game. They had one and we were able to put it together and raised our game in the third period. At the start, we had some good shifts and got some momentum. Any time you score and then score right away again, it's a big deal.

On Villalta's third period performance

That's important, getting those timely saves. Even at the end and he made some big stops on that penalty kill. You have so many guys in front of the net and its complete chaos, and he was able to make some saves. Against a few breakaways that were walking in and against some second opportunities, he made saves with his pads or his hands. He definitely played great for us tonight.

On the team's league-best home record

We talked last game about the excitement to play in front of your home fans. It's such a huge deal. We've talked about last year and about everything being in the practice facility. It's a great rink but our fans are just awesome right here in this building, so I think that's been a huge part for our team. We feel like the guys are happy to come here, they're excited to be in front of the home fans, and that just starts [the game] off. Again, we're just comfortable playing here. Being consistent is important, and for the most part we've been consistent at home, and its an exciting place to play and amazing to be in the American Hockey League here in Ontario.

Matt Villalta

On Bakersfield's late third period push

It was pretty hectic. Whenever the other team pulls the goalie there's always a little more action coming down on you, but I think the boys did a heck of a job in front of me. Just like all of our penalty kills after the first period, they were really dialed in, blocking shots, getting in [passing lanes], and getting sticks out of the way. It definitely made my job a little bit easier. Its always a high pressure situation and against a team like that with a lot of high end offense and a lot of players that can shoot the puck, I'm thankful and happy we got it done.

On improving as the game went on

I don't think, for me personally, it was the most technical or best game for me. I felt like it was more of a mental battle tonight. It was more between the ears. I can say for myself that I didn't feel too great in the first, but you have to always try your best, get positive talk, track the puck, and just stay aware out there. I think as a whole group, as the game went on, we started to turn it up a notch. The power play got a few goals there and Lias [Andersson] went between the legs again, which was a treat to watch. I think as the game went on I definitely felt better.

On Austin Strand and Cameron Gaunce making defensive plays in key moments

It's very cool. Strander is a huge part of our team, he's always blocking shots. Gauncer is one of those guys too; they just have resiliency and toughness. They want to be out there in those key moments and also be mentally tough. They're just going back out there and doing the best job they can, which definitely makes my life a lot easier when they do those types of things.

The Reign return to Toyota Arena on Wednesday night to host the San Jose Barracuda at 7 p.m. PST.

