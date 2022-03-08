Game Preview: Phantoms at Bears, 7 p.m.

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2021-22 season, presented by Penn State Health, this evening versus the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. from GIANT Center. Tonight's contest was originally scheduled for Dec. 22, but was postponed due to COVID-19 protocol issues.

Lehigh Valley Phantoms (18-23-7-3) at Hershey Bears (26-21-4-3)

March 8, 2022 | 7 P.M. | Game #55 | GIANT Center

Referees: Conor O'Donnell (#41), Mike Sullivan (#89)

Linespersons: Tom DellaFranco (#71), Dan Leavitt (#9)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch, AHL Hall of Famer Mitch Lamoureux, and Jim Jones on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM (Joined in progress)

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears were last in action on Saturday, suffering a 3-1 loss to the Hartford Wolf Pack at the XL Center. After a scoreless first period, Matt Lorito opened the scoring for Hartford at 12:15 of the second frame, but Aliaksei Protas tied the game for Hershey at :55 of the third period. However, the Wolf Pack would score twice more, getting goals from Tanner Fritz and Austin Rueschhoff to earn the win. The Phantoms were also last in action on Saturday, dropping a 5-2 decision to Charlotte. Cal O'Reilly and Morgan Frost had goals in the loss.

PHANTOMS, PHANTOMS, AND MORE PHANTOMS:

Tonight is the first of three straight home games for Hershey versus Lehigh Valley. The Bears will also host the Phantoms on Sunday, as well as Wednesday, Mar. 23. Both of Hershey's wins in the season series have come at GIANT Center, as the Bears are 2-1-0-0 versus Lehigh Valley on home ice. In the last five years, the Bears have been extremely successful versus its Keystone State rival when skating at GIANT Center, going 15-5-4-2.

TALE OF THE TAPE:

The Bears are just 2-5-0-0 versus the Phantoms this season, with Lehigh Valley posting three straight wins in the season series. Lehigh Valley captain Cal O'Reilly has been dominant in head-to-head play, posting nine points (5g, 4a) in six games versus the Bears. Hershey forward Mike Vecchione, a former Phantom, has scored five points (2g, 3a) in five games versus his old club this season. Both teams have struggled on the power play in the season series, with Hershey going 2-for-25 (8%), and the Phantoms sitting at just 3-for-24 (12.5%).

LOOKING TO GET GOING:

Both teams enter tonight's game looking to snap losing streaks and get back on track. Lehigh Valley has dropped five straight games, going 0-4-1-0 in that stretch. Hershey has come up short in four straight games, going 0-3-1-0. The Phantoms are just 2-6-1-1 over the past 10 games, while the Bears are 2-7-1-0. Hershey has dropped three straight games at GIANT Center, scoring just two goals in the span. The Phantoms have lost four of their past five road games.

BEARS BITES:

Hershey forwards Mike Vecchione and Mason Morelli each have assists in back-to-back games...The Bears have been held scoreless in the first period in four straight games and in seven of the past 10 contests...Two of goaltender Zach Fucale's eight wins this season have come versus the Phantoms...Hershey defender Cody Franson is two goals away from 100 in his professional career.

