IceHogs Weekly: IceHogs Seek Standings Points in Key Matchups at Milwaukee and Cleveland this Week

March 8, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Week That Was...

Previous Week's Record: 0-2-0-0

Thursday, Mar. 3 at Manitoba Moose

IceHogs forward Mike Hardman scored for the third game in a row, but that was just about all Rockford (22-21-3-1) could muster up against the Manitoba Moose (28-17-2-1) in Thursday night's 7-2 loss at Canada Life Centre. Recap & Highlights

Saturday, Mar. 5 at Manitoba Moose

The Rockford IceHogs (22-22-3-1) attacked early Saturday afternoon, but four goals within a five minute span secured a 5-3 win for the Manitoba Moose (29-17-2-1) at Canada Life Centre. Recap & Highlights

2021-22 Season Numbers

Record: 22-22-3-1 (5th Place, Central Division)

Home: 11-12-2-0

Away: 11-10-1-1

Last 10 Games: 4-6-0-0

Streak: 0-3-0-0

Goals: Lukas Reichel (16)

Assists: Lukas Reichel (20)

Points: Lukas Reichel (36)

Penalty Minutes: Kurtis Gabriel (79)

Power-Play Goals: Lukas Reichel (5)

Power-Play Assists: Lukas Reichel (10)

Power-Play Points: Lukas Reichel (15)

Shorthanded Goals: Josiah Slavin (3)

Shorthanded Assists: Ian Mitchell (3)

Shorthanded Points: Josiah Slavin, Ian Mitchell (3)

Game-Winning Goals: Ian Mitchell, Alex Nylander, Lukas Reichel (3)

Wins: Collin Delia (10)

GAA: Arvid Soderblom (2.80)

SPCT: Arvid Soderblom (.918)

League Leaders

Goaltenders Collin Delia and Arvid Soderblom are tied for third among AHL goalies with three shootout wins.

Forward Lukas Reichel is tied for 10th among AHL rookies with 36 points and tied for fourth with 15 power-play points (5G, 10A).

Forward Josiah Slavin is tied for first among rookies and tied for second overall in the AHL with three shorthanded goals.

Forward Michal Teply is first among rookies and tied for second overall in the AHL with three shootout goals.

IceHogs Notes & Promotions

IceHogs Continue Five-Game Road Trip with Stops in Milwaukee and Cleveland

The Rockford IceHogs continue a five-game road trip this week as the battle the Milwaukee Admirals on Friday, Mar. 11 at 7 p.m. at UW Milwaukee Panther Arena. After their journey through Milwaukee (Mar. 11) and Cleveland (Mar. 13 & 15), the IceHogs return home to BMO Harris Bank Center on Saturday, Mar. 19 vs. Grand Rapids at 6 p.m. The first 1,500 fans grab a custom designed Issak Phillips Hat presented by BMO Harris Bank Center! Buy Tickets

IceHogs and Admirals Scrap for Key Division Points

Entering the ninth meeting of their 12-game season series on Friday, the IceHogs and Admirals seek key Central Division standings points. Both clubs have been shuffling around each other in the standings for the last month and neither side has claimed a major state in the set. The IceHogs are 4-3-1-0 (9 points) against the Admirals this season while Milwaukee holds a 4-4-0-0 series record (8 points). IceHogs forward Dylan McLaughlin leads the series with six points (6A).

What's That Coming Over the Hill? Is it a Monster?

After taking on the Admirals, the IceHogs visit Cleveland, Ohio on Sunday and Tuesday to take on the Cleveland Monsters at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. The two contests close out their four-game season series and both clubs hold 1-1-0 records against each other. The IceHogs hosted the Monsters on Jan. 14 & 15 at BMO Harris Bank Center with the IceHogs claiming the first game, 5-2, and the Monsters responding with a 5-4 victory in the second.

Hardman Stays Hot for Hogs

With a goal and an assist over the two games in Winnipeg, forward Mike Hardman enters Friday's matchup vs. Milwaukee on a four-game point streak (4G, 2A). Since returning to the lineup from an ankle injury, he has eight goals and four assists for 12 points in his last 11 games.

Meijer First Goal Fundraiser

When the IceHogs score the first goal of each game this season, Meijer will donate $50 to Rock House Kids, a 501(c)(3) foundation helping feed Rockford's inner-city youth in a safe nurturing environment. This season's donation to Rock House Kids is currently $950!

This Week

IceHogs at Milwaukee Admirals

Friday, Mar. 11

7:00 p.m. CT

UW Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Watch/Listen Live: AHL TV, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and Rock River Current

Preview: Ninth of 12 meetings; 4-3-1-0 head-to-head record

IceHogs at Cleveland Monsters

Sunday, Mar. 13

2:00 p.m. CT

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Watch/Listen Live: 23.3 Circle TV WIFR, AHL TV, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and Rock River Current

Preview: Third of four meetings; 1-1-0-0 head-to-head record

IceHogs at Cleveland Monsters

Tuesday, Mar. 15

6:00 p.m. CT

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Watch/Listen Live: 23.3 Circle TV WIFR, AHL TV, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and Rock River Current

Preview: Fourth of four meetings

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.