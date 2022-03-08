Spencer Knight Returns to Charlotte

Spencer Knight is headed back to Charlotte, as the Panthers have assigned the netminder to the AHL.

The rookie goaltender has been stellar in his last two starts for the Checkers last week, turning in a 44-save shutout against Hershey and following it up with 20 saves in a 5-2 win over Lehigh Valley. Knight then earned an NHL recall and was between the pipes last night for the Panthers' 6-1 victory over Buffalo, making 29 saves to pick up his first NHL win since Jan. 27.

With Charlotte this season, Knight is 7-3-0 with a 2.55 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage.

The Checkers are finishing up their grueling road trip with matchups in Texas tonight and Wednesday before returning to Charlotte on Friday to kick off a five-game home stand.

