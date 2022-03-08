Bears Get Back in Win Column, Blank Phantoms 4-0

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears returned to the win column on Tuesday night, snapping a four-game skid, with a 4-0 win over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in front of 10,486 fans at GIANT Center. Zach Fucale recorded his second consecutive shutout with 26 saves, and Beck Malenstyn had a career-best night with two goals and an assist.

After a scoreless first period, the Bears finally broke through the middle frame. Malenstyn scored his 6th goal of the season, redirecting a point shot from Dylan McIlrath past Lehigh Valley netminder Felix Sandstrom's glove to make it 1-0 Hershey. Riley Sutter also assisted on the goal.

The Bears added to the lead with a pair of goals early in the third period. Brett Leason scored his 2nd goal of the season at 1:38, tallying his first goal since rejoining the club from Washington. Malenstyn assisted on the marker that came right after a power play expired.

Pilon added to the lead at 3:47, tapping a loose puck past Sandstrom after a Shane Gersich shot sat in the crease. The goal was Pilon's 15th of the season.

The Phantoms would pull Sandstrom with just over five minutes remaining, and Malenstyn would seal the win with an empty net goal at 17:48.

Shots finished 30-26 Hershey. The Bears were 0-for-3 on the power play while the Phantoms were 0-for-4.

The Bears return to action on Friday evening at Bridgeport. The puck drops at 7 p.m. and the game may be heard on the Highmark Bears Radio Network and viewed on AHLTV.

