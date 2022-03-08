Dallas Stars Loan Marian Studenic to Texas on Conditioning Assignment

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has loaned forward Marian Studenic to the Texas Stars, Dallas' top development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL), on a conditioning assignment.

Studenic, 23, has split the 2021-22 campaign between New Jersey and Utica (AHL). He's skated in 17 games with New Jersey this season, recording one goal (1-0=1), 24 shots and an average time on ice per game of 11:48. The forward also posted 10 points (5-5=10), one power play goal and a +6 plus/minus rating in 13 AHL contests with Utica.

Studenic has earned three points (2-1=3) in 25 career NHL regular-season games over two seasons, all with the Devils. He has also recorded 62 points (30-32=62) in 136 career AHL regular-season games with Binghamton and Utica. Internationally, Studenic has represented Slovakia at two World Hockey Championships, two World Junior Championships and one World U18 Championship.

The 6-foot-1, 181-pound native of Skalica, Slovakia was originally selected by New Jersey in the fifth round (143rd overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft. He was claimed off waivers by Dallas on Feb. 24, 2022.

Texas hosts Charlotte tonight at 7:00 at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

