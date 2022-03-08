AHL and Belleville Sens Reschedule Postponed Game against Laval Rocket

BELLEVILLE, ON - The American Hockey League and Belleville Senators have announced today, a new date for the game between the Senators and Laval Rocket, to replace the game originally scheduled for February 16, 2022 (AHL Game #695).

That game will now be played at CAA Arena in Belleville, Ontario, on Tuesday April 11, 2022, at 7:00 p.m and tickets purchased for the original date will remain valid for the rescheduled game. Fans who have ticketing questions can contact Cody Hall (hallc@bellevillesens.com).

While capacity limits at CAA Arena have been removed, fans are still required to wear a mask while inside the building, unless actively eating or drinking in their seat. Other federal, provincial, and local COVID-19-related guidelines must still be followed as well.

Tickets for the April 11, 2022 game and others through the rest of the 2021-22 regular season, are available via Ticketmaster, or by visiting the CAA Arena Box Office. Season Ticket Memberships and Flex Packs are also available with more information available at bellevillesens.com.

